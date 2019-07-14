Edwards agreed to terms Friday with the Celtics on a four-year, $4.5 million contract, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Edwards erupted for 25 points in Saturday's Las Vegas Summer League finale against the Grizzlies, marking his third 20-plus-point effort. The Purdue product was mightily impressive in the desert, demonstrating the scoring chops he flashed throughout his three-year college career. He'll compete with Brad Wanamaker for the backup point guard role behind Kemba Walker as the Celtics look to find a replacement for the departed Terry Rozier.