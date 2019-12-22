Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Likely to play Sunday
Edwards is listed as probable for Sunday's contest against the Hornets due to a right quad contusion.
Edwards was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup after experiencing pain in his right quad. The rookie is currently averaging. 3.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 21 outings this season.
