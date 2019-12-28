Edwards finished with zero stats in five minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over Cleveland.

Edwards missed his only shot attempt Friday during his five minutes on the court. His role has diminished of late, to the point where he is not even an every night part of the rotation. He has the ability to score in bunches but the path to minutes is just not there at the moment. He would need a number of injuries to other players to even be considered in deeper formats at this stage.