Edwards is averaging 4.2 minutes, 0.8 points, 0.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists over five games in the month of April.
Payton Pritchard has held a firm grasp on the backup point guard job all season, and he's averaging 14.2 minutes over the last 10 games. Both Edwards and Tremont Waters are essentially relegated to garbage time, though they occasionally pick up some minutes when Kemba Walker rests.
