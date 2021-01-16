Edwards (COVID-19 protocols) is out Sunday against the Knicks.
Edwards will sit out a second straight game due to protocols, but he was catching DNP-CDs anyway, so his absence isn't expected to affect coach Brad Stevens' rotation.
