Edwards posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt) off the bench in Saturday's win over Oklahoma City.

With Kemba Walker resting and Jeff Teague out of the picture, Edwards returned to the rotation to play more than garbage-time minutes for the first time since March 14. The former Purdue standout is capable of catching fire as a scorer, but he doesn't do enough else -- and typically doesn't see enough minutes -- to warrant fantasy consideration.