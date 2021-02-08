Edwards finished Sunday's loss to Phoenix with two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3PT), one rebound and one steal in 17 minutes.

Making his first start of the season with Jaylen Brown (knee) out, Edwards failed to take advantage of the opportunity, as he went just 1-of-6 from the field and failed to record an assist. Edwards was coming off of a standout performance in Friday's win over the Clippers, when played a season-high 30 minutes and posted 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and three made three-pointers.