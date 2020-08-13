Edwards generated eight points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes in Thursday's 96-90 loss to Washington.

In the final game of the regular season, coach Brad Stevens decided to rest his six regulars and give his reserves some extended run. Boston had already locked up the third seed in the East. The 24 minutes of play were a career high for the rookie. Edwards was one of many Celtics who struggled with their shot. Boston shot a poor 39.8 percent from the field. Expect Edwards to see very few minutes during Boston's playoff run.