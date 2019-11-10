Edwards gathered one rebound and committed one turnover over three minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win in San Antonio.

Edwards is shooting a meager 32 percent from the field through seven games. Maybe the new short haircut will turn things around. He did not attempt a shot during Saturday's win. The diminutive rookie guard will continue to battle Brad Wanamaker and Marcus Smart for backup minutes at the point. Boston now travels to Dallas for Monday's matchup versus the Mavs.