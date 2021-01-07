Edwards (health and safety protocols) is questionable for Friday's game against Washington, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
It looks like several Celtics are going through contact tracing for the virus, so depending on the results it's possible Edwards could miss a string of games heading into the weekend.
