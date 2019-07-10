Edwards tallied 23 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during the Celtics' 95-82 win over the Nuggets in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.

The 2019 second-round pick's play in the desert has been quite the revelation thus far, as he'd already come into Wednesday's game with averages of 17.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 steals over his first pair of contests. Edwards' efficiency has especially been a sight to behold, particularly encouraging after he only drained 41.2 percent of his attempts over three college seasons at Purdue.