Edwards played seven minutes in Friday's 96-92 loss to the Nuggets, finishing with three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one rebound.

After being dropped from the rotation in the Celtics' previous game Wednesday against the Clippers, Edwards got some run off the bench Friday, but it was likely more out of necessity than anything. Kemba Walker (concussion) was stretchered off the court in the first half following a collision with teammate Semi Ojeyele, and the veteran point guard could be at risk of missing Monday's game against the Kings and additional contests to follow. If that's the case, Brad Wanamaker would likely get the first crack at replacing Walker in the starting five, but Edwards and fellow rookie Javonte Green would likely be in line for minor roles on the second unit.