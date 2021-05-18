Edwards logged 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during a 96-92 loss to the Knicks on Sunday.
Edwards had a rough shooting night, make only 30.8 percent from the field. The guard received plenty of minutes in the regular-season finale however he likely won't play any minutes in the postseason.
