Edwards will start Sunday's game against the Suns.

The 22-year-old will make the first start of his career with Jaylen Brown (knee) missing his second consecutive game Sunday. Edwards delivered 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes Friday against the Clippers, and he slated for an increased role again versus the Suns.