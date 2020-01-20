The Celtics recalled Edwards from the G League's Maine Red Claws ahead of Monday's game against the Lakers.

Though he's back with the parent club, Edwards is far from assured to re-enter coach Brad Stevens' rotation. The rookie second-round pick appeared in only one of Boston's last six games, logging nine minutes of garbage time in a 140-105 win over the Pelicans on Jan. 11. He moves back to the big club after putting up 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go with seven boards, four assists and a steal in 37 minutes Sunday in Maine's 108-107 win over the College Park Skyhawks.