Edwards produced 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and zero turnovers over 30 minutes in Friday's 119-115 win over the Clippers.

Edwards' efficient night fell three points shy of a new career high. His 30 minutes of run did set a new career high. His three made free throws late in the fourth quarter were key for Boston to pull out the win. After appearing in only four of Boston's first 14 games, Edwards has now played in five of their last seven contests. The second-year guard will try to keep the positive momentum going Sunday at Phoenix.