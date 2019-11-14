Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Scores 18 off the bench
Edwards produced 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 140-133 win in Washington.
The 18 points were of course a career high for the young rookie. With Gordon Hayward (hand) out for roughly six weeks, Boston will need to look to Edwards and other reserves for scoring punch. Hot shooting was Edwards' calling card during Summer League. Over the next few weeks, it would not be surprising for Edwards to see more backcourt minutes as Marcus Smart might see more time at the three to fill in for Hayward.
More News
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Plays only three minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Struggling to produce•
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Scores three in pro debut•
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Drains eight treys in third quarter•
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Lands deal with Boston•
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Racks up scoring again•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...