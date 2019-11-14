Edwards produced 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 140-133 win in Washington.

The 18 points were of course a career high for the young rookie. With Gordon Hayward (hand) out for roughly six weeks, Boston will need to look to Edwards and other reserves for scoring punch. Hot shooting was Edwards' calling card during Summer League. Over the next few weeks, it would not be surprising for Edwards to see more backcourt minutes as Marcus Smart might see more time at the three to fill in for Hayward.