Edwards posted 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and six turnovers in Sunday's 108-107 win at College Park.

With two-way player Tremont Waters playing with the parent-club Celtics, Edwards, a rostered Celtic on assignment, led the Red Claws to victory. His 19 shot attempts by far led the Claws. The six turnovers were certainly a concern, but not unexpected due to Edwards' lack of familiarity with his teammates. Crustacean Nation is now idle until Friday's game at Long Island.