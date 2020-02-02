Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Scores 41 in Claws win
Edwards delivered 41 points ( 14-28 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in Saturday's 119-117 home win over the Swarm.
Edwards provided a much needed boost to a Crustacean Nation squad playing the second of a back-to-back. Both Celtic-assignee Edwards and reserve Sheldon Jeter drained 6 three-pointers each to help the Claws sqeak by the struggling Swarm. With Edwards help, Maine shot 44% from behind the arc. Maine next plays the Charge at home on Thursday. Edwards might be called up by the Celtics before that matchup.
