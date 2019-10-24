Edwards delivered three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound across 11 minutes in Wednesday's 107-93 opening season loss in Philadelphia.

Wednesday marked the rookie's professional debut. Despite being a second-round pick, the Celtics are enamored with Edwards ability create his own shot and hit threes. Look for him to be given more opportunities to provide scoring off the bench for Boston. Fellow rookie Grant Williams also saw some run (7 minutes) on Wednesday.