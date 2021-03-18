Edwards committed one foul and was otherwise shutout during four minutes of run Wednesday's loss at Cleveland.
Minutes have been hard to come by for Edwards. He's received 11 DNP-Coach's Decision over Boston's last 14 games. On Wednesday, the Celtics turned to Edwards during an ugly in first half in which they struggled to score. Edwards didn't help. Do not expect the second-year veteran to receive meaningful minutes any time soon.
More News
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Moves back to bench•
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Plays 17 minutes in start•
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Receiving first career start•
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Scores 16 in win•
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Takes advantage of minutes•
-
Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Absent from injury report•