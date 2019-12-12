Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Sent to G League
Edwards has been sent to the G League ahead of Thursday's game against the 76ers, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
Edwards has seen consistent run with the Celtics this season, appearing in 21 games and garnering 11.2 minutes per contest. However, the team will opt to get him some extended run in the G League.
