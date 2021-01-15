The Celtics ruled Edwards out for Friday's game against the Magic due to the NBA's health and safety protocols for COVID-19, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards is a new addition to the injury report, which the Celtics updated for the first time since Sunday on the heels of three straight postponements. The Celtics haven't revealed whether Edwards' entry into the health and safety protocol is a result of him testing positive for COVID-19, or if he was merely a close contact of an infected person. Regardless, he'll sit out Friday, but he could have a chance to clear the protocol ahead of the Celtics' next game Sunday versus the Knicks.