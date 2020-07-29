Edwards produced 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 137-112 scrimmage loss to the Rockets.

Boston rested all their key players and started Edwards, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Robert Williams and Brad Wanamaker. The Celtics will never, ever go with this starting five during a regular season game. That said, Edwards jumped at the opportunity and led the C's in points and shot attempts and tied Tremont Waters in assists. From Jan. 1 to the March sports stoppage, Edwards appeared briefly in only 11 games for Boston. He may see some extended run if coach Brad Stevens once again rests regulars just before the playoffs.