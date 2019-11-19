Edwards generated four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal over 11 minutes in Monday's 99-85 win in Phoenix.

The rookie's hot shooting from Summer League has generally not continued through the first dozen games of the season. Edwards is hitting only 34 percent of his shots from the field, though he is draining 32 percent from behind the arc. Coach Brad Stevens is trying to develop Edwards into an "instant offense off the bench" role, but the rookie has yet to adjust to NBA level defense. Expect Edwards' struggles to continue in the near future. That said, Stevens is known for getting strong results from young talent. A brief visit with the Maine Red Claws might help Edwards with his confidence.