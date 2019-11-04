Edwards has made just 22.7 percent of his field goal attempts through his first four games this season.

The second-round pick in this year's Draft showed what he can do with extended minutes when he scored 10 points in 22 minutes at New York on October 26, but he has struggled with his shot and has not scored more than three points in any of his other three outings. He is currently averaging 4.0 points in 13.0 minutes per game.