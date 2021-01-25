Edwards registered 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 19 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Cavaliers.

The Celtics led by 17 points at the end of the first quarter and that allowed the coaching staff to rest the key players and give an extended run to some of the bench guys -- Edwards took advantage of the opportunity and delivered his best fantasy performance of the season by making a clear, sizable impact on both ends of the court. Edwards could enjoy a decent run Monday against the Cavaliers with Payton Pritchard (knee) sidelined and Kemba Walker not playing due to rest, but his long-term upside remains fairly low due to the Celtics' depth in the backcourt.