Edwards received another DNP-Coach's Decision in Tuesday's 116-111 win at Indiana.

Through the first four games of the season, Edwards has appeared in only one game. That one appearance was a brief three minute stint during Boston's blowout loss to Brooklyn on Christmas Day. Edwards has clearly fallen behind Jeff Teague and rookie Payton Prichard on the Celtic point guard depth chart. His lack of minutes is particularly concerning with Kemba Walker (knee) out. Maybe Edwards will see some run in tonight's second game of a back-to-back as the Celtics return home to face the Grizzlies.