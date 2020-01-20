Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Will be inactive Monday
Edwards won't be active for Monday's tilt with the Lakers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Although he was recalled from the Celtics' G League affiliate ahead of Monday's game, Edwards won't be needed for the marquee matchup against the Lakers. There's a chance that the rookie guard could return to the rotation for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
