Boucher (illness) has agreed to sign a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Celtics, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After spending the last seven years with the Raptors, Boucher will land with Boston to help shore up the team's new-look frontcourt. It's plausible that veteran big man could open the 2025-26 season in a starting role, considering Boston has left Al Horford unsigned in addition to trading away Kristaps Porzingis and Georges Niang this offseason. Over 50 regular-season contests last year, Boucher averaged 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 17.2 minutes per game.