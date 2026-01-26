site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Celtics' Chris Boucher: Late addition to injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
Boucher is questionable for Monday's game against Portland due to an illness, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Boucher has been added to the team's injury report only a few hours before tipoff, which generally isn't a great sign. The Celtics should have another update on his availability shortly.
