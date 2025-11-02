Celtics' Chris Boucher: Limited to 13 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boucher closed with four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one steal over 13 minutes during Saturday's 128-101 loss to the Rockets.
Boucher picked up four fouls in 13 minutes, continuing what has been a rough start to his career in Boston. Despite a promising preseason, it appears as though Boucher is not a priority right now, averaging just 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game. There is no reason to consider him, even in deeper formats.
