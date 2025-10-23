Boucher recorded six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 loss to the 76ers.

Boucher failed to surpass the 20 minute mark despite an early injury to follow big Luka Garza. Boucher was also noticeably absent for most of the fourth quarter. For the moment, the 32-year-old veteran is behind Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman and Sam Hauser at the center and power forward positions. Expect Boston's frontcourt situation to be in constant flux as the team struggles to find a winning combination from multiple journeymen reserves.