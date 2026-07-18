Celtics' Chris Cenac: Won't play in SL finale

Cenac (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's Summer League game against the Magic, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Cenac is healthy, but he'll sit out the Celtics' final Summer League tilt for rest purposes. The 2026 first-rounder averaged 10.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.0 assists in 23.3 minutes per contest across four appearances in Las Vegas. Cenac may struggle to carve out consistent playing time during the regular season due to Neemias Queta still being in the fold and Boston adding Mitchell Robinson in free agency.