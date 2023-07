Banton agreed to a two-year deal with the Celtics on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics were in need of some backcourt depth after previously trading away Marcus Smart. Banton played the last two seasons in Toronto, most recently averaging 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 turnovers on 42.3 percent shooting from the field. He'll have a lot of work to do in order to crack the opening night rotation.