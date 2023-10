Banton won't start Wednesday's preseason game against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

With all of Boston's regulars resting Monday, Banton drew a start and posted 20 points (8-19 FG) in 30 minutes. Banton moves back to a reserve role with Derrick White and Jrue Holiday suiting up, but Jayson Tatum (rest) and Jaylen Brown (rest) will still be sidelined, so Banton should still see a sizable role off the bench Wednesday.