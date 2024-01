The Celtics recalled Banton from the G League's Maine Celtics on Saturday.

Banton didn't rejoin the parent club in time for Saturday's 145-113 win over the Rockets, but he saw steady playing time in Maine's 112-92 win over Indiana Mad Ants the same day. In 35 minutes with Maine, Banton produced 28 points (10-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks.