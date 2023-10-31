Banton accumulated two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes during Monday's 126-107 win over the Wizards.

Banton entered the contest during second-half garbage time well after Boston built a big lead in the first quarter. Monday marked the reserve's first minutes as a Celtic. It didn't go well. In a game Boston won by 19, Banton produced a point differential of minus-17 over just 10 minutes. In addition to Boston's stacked starting lineup, Banton is behind reserves Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser. The former Raptor will probably earn limited and sporadic minutes throughout the season.