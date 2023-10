Banton posted 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 114-107 preseason loss to the Knicks.

With Boston's regular starters resting, Banton led the Celtics in playing time and shot attempts. The 23-year-old has good size to make an impact on the wings for Boston, but he shot just 29.4 percent from three-point range last season. He'll likely need to provide better shooting to see the court for meaningful stretches during the regular season.