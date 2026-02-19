site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Celtics' Dalano Banton: Lands 10-day deal with Boston
Banton signed a 10-day contract with the Celtics on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Banton was quickly scooped up by Boston after his previous 10-day contract with the Clippers expired. Banton has plenty of NBA experience and is expected to be an emergency depth option in Boston.
