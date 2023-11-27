Banton racked up eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 113-103 win over the Hawks.

This was the first start of the season for Banton and just the third of his career. Jrue Holiday (ankle) missed his second straight game, so Banton got a rare opportunity to play extended minutes with Al Horford moving into Kristaps Porzingis' (calf) spot in the lineup. Holiday is day-to-day, and Porzingis is expected to miss at least a week, so it will be interesting to see if Banton can carve out more rotation minutes.