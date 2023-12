Banton notched two points (1-1 FG) across two minutes during Friday's 120-118 win over the Raptors.

Banton cracked the rotation for just the third time in the past 10 games, scoring two points for the third straight game. With three key pieces on the sideline, the Celtics were forced to go deep into their rotation, hence the playing time for Banton. Even in the deepest of leagues, Banton has no fantasy value.