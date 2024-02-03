site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Celtics' Dalano Banton: Recalled to Boston
Boston recalled Banton from the G League's Maine Celtics on Saturday.
Banton has appeared in three of the Celtics last five contests. He continues to profile as end-of-bench depth.
