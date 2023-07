Banton logged 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 97-89 Summer League loss to the Knicks.

Banton's second Summer League appearance was much better than his first in which he shot 3-of-19 from the field. Banton was signed by the Celtics to a two-year deal over the summer, although he'll have his work cut out for him if he's going to break into the rotation of a backcourt that includes Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon.