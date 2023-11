Banton will start Sunday's game against the Hawks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Al Horford will take Kristaps Porzingis' (calf) spot in the starting lineup, while Banton replaces Jrue Holiday (ankle). Banton made just three starts over the previous two campaigns with Toronto, so this is an unfamiliar role for the 2021 second-round pick. Banton has played double-digit minutes just once this season, averaging 6.2 minutes per game across six appearances.