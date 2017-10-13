Celtics' Daniel Ochefu: Signs with Celtics
Ochefu signed with the Celtics on Friday, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.
Ochefu was recently released by the Wizards as part of their final roster cuts, but the expectation is that center will be cut once again so the Celtics can hold his G-League rights. Ochefu appeared in just 19 games for the Wizards last season, averaging just 3.9 minutes per game.
