Celtics' Daniel Theis: 28 minutes in win
Theis banged out seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Thursday's 110-104 OT win in Washington.
With Greg Monroe suiting up for his first game with Boston, it was Aron Baynes, and not Daniel Theis, who seemed to lose minutes to Monroe. In fact, Theis and Al Horford were the Celtic bigs for almost all of the overtime period. That said, Theis missed two key free throws down the stretch. The German rookie has earned his minutes with Boston and has proved to be a better finisher around the rim than Baynes. Coach Brad Stevens also went with some big lineups versus the Wizards, which is very uncharacteristic for Boston. It will be very interesting to see how Stevens handles frontcourt minutes with Monroe now in the fold.
