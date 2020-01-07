Celtics' Daniel Theis: Added to injury report
Theis is questionable for Wednesday's game against San Antonio due to left knee soreness, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Theis is evidently experiencing some soreness following Monday's loss to the Wizards, so he's been deemed questionable for the first game of Boston's back-to-back. Enes Kanter could enter the starting lineup if Theis can't go.
