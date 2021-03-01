Theis went for 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in the Celtics' 111-110 win over the Wizards on Sunday.

Theis has now hit the 30-minute mark in back-to-back games and has rewarded the Celtics by averaging 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in those outings. Though he failed to block a shot for the first time in his last six games, he has now registered at least one steal in seven of his last nine contests.