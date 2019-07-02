Theis and the Celtics agreed to terms Tuesday on a two-year, $10 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

A restricted free agent, Theis will remain in Boston where he'll return to what's suddenly a crowded center rotation. Even after losing Al Horford to the Sixers and Aron Baynes to the Suns, Boston has five options -- Enes Kanter, Vincent Poirier, Robert Williams, Guerschon Yabusele, and Theis -- who could all compete for minutes. Given their experience, Kanter and Theis would appear to hold the upper hand.